    Aircraft maintenance captain gets down to business

    Aircraft maintenance captain gets down to business

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Erin Walsh, 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron officer in charge of the KC-10 Extenders, dons a protective suite before learning how to service the lavatory of an Extender at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, July 9, 2021. Walsh, whose experience previously was limited to fighter aircraft, is learning to service the Extender’s lavatory as a means to understand and appreciate what her maintainers go through to accomplish the mission.   (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

    Aircraft maintenance captain gets down to business

    UAE
    KC-10
    Extender
    AFCENT
    maintainers
    380th EAMXS
    Al Dhafra Air Base
    lavatory

