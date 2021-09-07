U.S. Air Force Capt. Erin Walsh, 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron officer in charge of the KC-10 Extenders, dons a protective suite before learning how to service the lavatory of an Extender at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, July 9, 2021. Walsh, whose experience previously was limited to fighter aircraft, is learning to service the Extender’s lavatory as a means to understand and appreciate what her maintainers go through to accomplish the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 08.08.2021 Photo ID: 6768429 Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE This work, Aircraft maintenance captain gets down to business [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS