    Dark Rifles take Battle Group Poland Raven training to new heights [Image 7 of 7]

    Dark Rifles take Battle Group Poland Raven training to new heights

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    08.05.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka 

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland

    U.S. Army Spc. Alexander Spiese from 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment trains U.S. Army Spc. Alexander Spiese on Raven RQ-11B operation during Raven refresher training at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, August 5, 2021. The training refamiliarized Soldiers on the unmanned aerial surveillance system and familiarized untrained Soldiers to increase Battle Group Poland's reconnaissance and combat capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2021
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
    Hometown: OLYMPIA, WA, US
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dark Rifles take Battle Group Poland Raven training to new heights [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Raven
    eFP
    NationalGuard
    StrongerTogether
    WashingtonNationalGuard
    DarkRifles

