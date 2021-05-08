Dark Rifles take Battle Group Poland Raven training to new heights

U.S. Army Spc. Alexander Spiese from 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment trains U.S. Army Spc. Alexander Spiese on Raven RQ-11B operation during Raven refresher training at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, August 5, 2021. The training refamiliarized Soldiers on the unmanned aerial surveillance system and familiarized untrained Soldiers to increase Battle Group Poland's reconnaissance and combat capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka)

