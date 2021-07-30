Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni personnel conduct quarterly motorcycle mentorship ride [Image 5 of 6]

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Darien Wright 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni personnel of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron gather for a quarterly motorcycle mentorship ride at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, on July 30, 2021. The event gave new riders a chance to interact with those with more experience and promoted espirit de corps among the group. "The more riders that attend the training, the safer the air station becomes," said U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Kevin Anderson, 1st Platoon Sergeant for the air station's PM office.
    Teaching riders about the potential hazards in the area, such as rock slides, narrow roads, and blind spots provides them with the necessary tools to prevent an accident and stay safe. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Darien Wright)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 21:42
    Photo ID: 6766604
    VIRIN: 210730-M-SZ243-1236
    Resolution: 6544x4363
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    motorcycle
    Marines
    training
    Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron

