Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to capsized dredge barge Capt Leo II

The Coast Guard and partner agencies are responding to a 120-foot dredge barge Capt Leo II that capsized in the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, Charleston, South Carolina, August 4, 2021. The Capt Leo II had no people onboard and the dredge pipeline was still connected when it rolled over. ( U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

