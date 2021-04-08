Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to capsized dredge barge Capt Leo II [Image 1 of 2]

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    The Coast Guard and partner agencies are responding to a 120-foot dredge barge Capt Leo II that capsized in the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, Charleston, South Carolina, August 4, 2021. The Capt Leo II had no people onboard and the dredge pipeline was still connected when it rolled over. ( U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

