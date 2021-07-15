Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enlisted conference draws senior leaders on three continents to develop forces

    BW, GERMANY

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Takisha Miller 

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Africa Command hosted a virtual Africa Senior Enlisted Conference on July 15, 2021, bringing together the top enlisted leaders from 20 African nations, U.S. National Guard state partners, and U.S. Africa and European Commands to discuss the development and education of enlisted leaders.

    Africa
    U.S. Africa Command
    Africa Senior Enlisted Leader Conference
    Africa Enlisted Development Strategy

