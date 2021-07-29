Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wine and Whine Wednesdays

    CHIEVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Libby Weiler 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Wine and Whine Wednesday takes place at the Chièvres Army Lodge July 28, 2021 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. The Wednesday event began at the beginning of the PCS season in June and is planned as a bi-weekly beginning in August and is part of a larger informal program called the Mon Ami Spouse Sponsorship, which helps spouses acclimate to their new home through networking and shared experience. (U.S. Army photo by Libby Weiler, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    This work, Wine and Whine Wednesdays [Image 3 of 3], by Libby Weiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

