Wine and Whine Wednesdays

Wine and Whine Wednesday takes place at the Chièvres Army Lodge July 28, 2021 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. The Wednesday event began at the beginning of the PCS season in June and is planned as a bi-weekly beginning in August and is part of a larger informal program called the Mon Ami Spouse Sponsorship, which helps spouses acclimate to their new home through networking and shared experience. (U.S. Army photo by Libby Weiler, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

