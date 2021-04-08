Maj. Rockie Ventura, command inspector general, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, speaks to the 19th ESC senior leaders during an Inspector General briefing. The Inspector General Office uses many different techniques to help commanders and Soldiers solve problems and increase efficiency.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2021 02:46
|Photo ID:
|6765063
|VIRIN:
|210804-O-XL425-520
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, How can the Inspector General help you? [Image 2 of 2], by Jae Hyeong Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
How can the Inspector General help you?
LEAVE A COMMENT