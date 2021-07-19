U.S. Marines prepare to conduct a HIMARS live-fire during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Caleb Thayer (left), a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System section chief, and Cpl. Cole Strain, a HIMARS operator, both with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, load munitions into a HIMARS unit July 19, 2021, during exercise Talisman Sabre 2021 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia. TS21 supports the U.S. National Defense Strategy by enhancing our ability to protect the homeland and provide combat-credible forces to address the full range of potential security concerns in the Indo-Pacific. Lindgren is a native of Katy, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda)

