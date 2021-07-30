Airmen from the 374th Airlift Wing watch the finals of a dodgeball battle, during Yokota Air Base's Olympic Salute Game Day, July 30, 2021. The sports day included volleyball, basketball and cornball tournaments, as well as a barbecue, where winners received medals from the wing commander. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 08.03.2021 22:53 Photo ID: 6764850 VIRIN: 210804-F-EU398-0001 Resolution: 4155x2968 Size: 460.14 KB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota Air Base's Olympic Salute, by SSgt Miquel Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.