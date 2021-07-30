Airmen from the 374th Airlift Wing watch the finals of a dodgeball battle, during Yokota Air Base's Olympic Salute Game Day, July 30, 2021. The sports day included volleyball, basketball and cornball tournaments, as well as a barbecue, where winners received medals from the wing commander. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan)
