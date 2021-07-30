Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Air Base's Olympic Salute

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 374th Airlift Wing watch the finals of a dodgeball battle, during Yokota Air Base's Olympic Salute Game Day, July 30, 2021. The sports day included volleyball, basketball and cornball tournaments, as well as a barbecue, where winners received medals from the wing commander. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan)

