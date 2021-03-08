U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack talks briefly with Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon National Guard, and Andrew Phelps, Oregon Office of Emergency Management Director, during the Oregon Interagency Wildfire Response Event in Salem, Ore. July 3. The event also included Gov. Kate Brown and state forestry officials to update and discuss current wildfire efforts.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 18:45
|Photo ID:
|6764586
|VIRIN:
|210803-Z-ZJ128-1002
|Resolution:
|4782x3510
|Size:
|11.83 MB
|Location:
|SALEM, OR, US
|Hometown:
|SALEM, OR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture meets with Oregon officials, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT