    U.S. Secretary of Agriculture meets with Oregon officials

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack talks briefly with Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon National Guard, and Andrew Phelps, Oregon Office of Emergency Management Director, during the Oregon Interagency Wildfire Response Event in Salem, Ore. July 3. The event also included Gov. Kate Brown and state forestry officials to update and discuss current wildfire efforts.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 18:45
    Photo ID: 6764586
    VIRIN: 210803-Z-ZJ128-1002
    Resolution: 4782x3510
    Size: 11.83 MB
    Location: SALEM, OR, US 
    Hometown: SALEM, OR, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture meets with Oregon officials, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wildland firefighting
    ORARNG
    Oregon Office of Emergency Management
    Gov Kate Brown
    The Oregon Interagency Wildfire Response Event
    U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack

