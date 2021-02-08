Airmen and Soldiers from the Services team prepare breakfast for the nearly 250 Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors and Marines deployed to Dover, Delaware for #CentralDelawarePartnershipforHope2021 Innovative Readiness Training program Aug. 2, 2021. The team has been preparing and packaging more than 500 meals a day. While in Dover, personnel will provide no-cost essential services to communities while offering personnel hands-on experience in their field and sharing best practices across services. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Gonzalez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2021 Date Posted: 08.03.2021 17:31 Photo ID: 6764546 VIRIN: 210802-Z-CD688-1042 Resolution: 5989x4278 Size: 3.9 MB Location: DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Central Delaware Partnership for Hope 2021 [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Michelle Gonzalez Diener, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.