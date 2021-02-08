Airmen and Soldiers from the Services team prepare breakfast for the nearly 250 Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors and Marines deployed to Dover, Delaware for #CentralDelawarePartnershipforHope2021 Innovative Readiness Training program Aug. 2, 2021. The team has been preparing and packaging more than 500 meals a day. While in Dover, personnel will provide no-cost essential services to communities while offering personnel hands-on experience in their field and sharing best practices across services. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 17:31
|Photo ID:
|6764546
|VIRIN:
|210802-Z-CD688-1042
|Resolution:
|5989x4278
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Central Delaware Partnership for Hope 2021 [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Michelle Gonzalez Diener, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
