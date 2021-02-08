Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Central Delaware Partnership for Hope 2021 [Image 2 of 2]

    Central Delaware Partnership for Hope 2021

    DE, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Gonzalez Diener 

    Delaware National Guard Public Affairs

    Airmen and Soldiers from the Services team prepare breakfast for the nearly 250 Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors and Marines deployed to Dover, Delaware for #CentralDelawarePartnershipforHope2021 Innovative Readiness Training program Aug. 2, 2021. The team has been preparing and packaging more than 500 meals a day. While in Dover, personnel will provide no-cost essential services to communities while offering personnel hands-on experience in their field and sharing best practices across services. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Gonzalez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Central Delaware Partnership for Hope 2021 [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Michelle Gonzalez Diener, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical

    TAGS

    DOD
    IRT
    services
    joint training
    Innovative Readiness Training program

