Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray assumes command at Brooke Army Medical Center

Army Brig. Gen. Shan Bagby, Regional Health Command – Central commanding general, presents Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray, Brooke Army Medical Center commanding general, with the BAMC guidon during an assumption of command ceremony in the Carolyn D. Putnam Auditorium, BAMC, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Aug. 2, 2021. Murray completed his fellowship at BAMC in 2002 and served as BAMC’s chief of Infectious Disease Service from 2011 to 2015. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

