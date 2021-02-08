Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray assumes command at Brooke Army Medical Center [Image 2 of 2]

    Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray assumes command at Brooke Army Medical Center

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2021

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Army Brig. Gen. Shan Bagby, Regional Health Command – Central commanding general, presents Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray, Brooke Army Medical Center commanding general, with the BAMC guidon during an assumption of command ceremony in the Carolyn D. Putnam Auditorium, BAMC, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Aug. 2, 2021. Murray completed his fellowship at BAMC in 2002 and served as BAMC’s chief of Infectious Disease Service from 2011 to 2015. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    Infectious disease physician takes command of BAMC

