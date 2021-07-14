IAmBearsun traverses Historic Route 66 through MCLB Barstow during LA to NY walk for charity

Bearsun is escorted through Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow as part of his journey from Los Angeles to New York in a bear costume to raise awareness for various charities, July 14. This part of Historic Route 66 is the only portion not accessible to the public without special permission by the base commanding officer, Col. Gregory Pace. Colonel Pace approved the request and the Marine Corps Police Department provided the escort. He stopped several times in 102 degree heat to graciously take photos with base fans. Jesse Larios started out his journey as #IAmBearSun to raise awareness for charities such as autism, cancer, and the environment, in the area of Little Tokyo, in Downtown Los Angeles, July 5. His goal is to walk from LA to NY in costume, despite weather, and other potential hazards. He has said several times that when he began this trek, he thought he would be alone for most of the journey, but people began to track his location using an app called ISharing, and spreading the word by social media. He has been overwhelmed by the number of people tracking him down for photos and offers of support in various ways.

