    Taking the final exam [Image 4 of 5]

    Taking the final exam

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Cheryl Phillips 

    88th Readiness Division

    Sgt. Olivia Willis, instructor, clarifies a question on the final exam for Staff Sgt. Angel Figueroa in the 92Y30 Unit Supply Specialist Course.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 14:50
    Photo ID: 6764066
    VIRIN: 210728-A-WE853-0004
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 14.74 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taking the final exam [Image 5 of 5], by Cheryl Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Unit supply sergeants show their knowledge
    Check on learning
    Introducing next topic
    Taking the final exam
    Discussing a supply topic

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Supply sergeants enhance skills and unit readiness

    Army Reserve
    79th Training Division
    88th Readiness Division

