    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army Spc. Siary Williamson, pharmacy technician, U.S. Army Health Clinic Vicenza, assists a patient at the USAHC Vicenza pharmacy, June 22. Williamson is one of numerous staff members who contributed to the fight against COVID-19 by going above and beyond their duty positions, contributing to expanding beneficiary services and safety.

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 10:03
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Hometown: LONG BEACH, CA, US
    This work, Vicenza Soldier discusses innovations during pandemic [Image 2 of 2], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldiers
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Army Medicine
    StrongerTogether
    Target_news_Europe

