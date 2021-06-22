U.S. Army Spc. Siary Williamson, pharmacy technician, U.S. Army Health Clinic Vicenza, assists a patient at the USAHC Vicenza pharmacy, June 22. Williamson is one of numerous staff members who contributed to the fight against COVID-19 by going above and beyond their duty positions, contributing to expanding beneficiary services and safety.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 10:03
|Photo ID:
|6763639
|VIRIN:
|210803-A-EK666-0008
|Resolution:
|5650x4036
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Hometown:
|LONG BEACH, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vicenza Soldier discusses innovations during pandemic [Image 2 of 2], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Vicenza Soldier discusses innovations during pandemic
