    ISTC Training [Image 6 of 8]

    ISTC Training

    GERMANY

    06.29.2021

    Photo by Spc. Therese Prats 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Special Operations Forces from Belgium, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania, and the United States participated in the International Special Training Centre’s close quarters battle (CQB) training at a Military Operations on Urban Terrain (MOUT) training site near Panzer Kaserne, Germany June 29, 2021. The ISTC provides Special Operations Forces and similar units with individual tactical and operational level advanced and specialized training to increase integration and interoperability among the NATO Allies and partner nations, with an expanding influence across NATO to increase multinational interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Therese Prats)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 08:24
    Photo ID: 6763557
    VIRIN: 210629-A-RQ926-1167
    Resolution: 6023x4480
    Size: 29.58 MB
    Location: DE
    This work, ISTC Training [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Therese Prats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    MOUT
    Panzer Kaserne
    CQB
    ISTC

