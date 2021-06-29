Special Operations Forces from Belgium, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania, and the United States participated in the International Special Training Centre’s close quarters battle (CQB) training at a Military Operations on Urban Terrain (MOUT) training site near Panzer Kaserne, Germany June 29, 2021. The ISTC provides Special Operations Forces and similar units with individual tactical and operational level advanced and specialized training to increase integration and interoperability among the NATO Allies and partner nations, with an expanding influence across NATO to increase multinational interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Therese Prats)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2021 Date Posted: 08.03.2021 08:24 Photo ID: 6763557 VIRIN: 210629-A-RQ926-1167 Resolution: 6023x4480 Size: 29.58 MB Location: DE Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ISTC Training [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Therese Prats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.