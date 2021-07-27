Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th ABW command team visits 39th LRS [Image 4 of 4]

    39th ABW command team visits 39th LRS

    TURKEY

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    John Mathwig, vehicle maintenance superintendent assigned to the 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron, briefs Col. Jason Gingrich, 39th Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Scott Schrier, 39th ABW command chief, during an immersion tour at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, July 27, 2021. The wing leadership team’s visit was part of a series of immersion tours to offer Gingrich firsthand experience about how each unit supports the missions and priorities of the 39th ABW and U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)

    Turkey
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    39th Mission Support Group

