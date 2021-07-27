39th ABW command team visits 39th LRS

John Mathwig, vehicle maintenance superintendent assigned to the 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron, briefs Col. Jason Gingrich, 39th Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Scott Schrier, 39th ABW command chief, during an immersion tour at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, July 27, 2021. The wing leadership team’s visit was part of a series of immersion tours to offer Gingrich firsthand experience about how each unit supports the missions and priorities of the 39th ABW and U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)

