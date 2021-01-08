Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Garuda Shield 21 [Image 1 of 3]

    Garuda Shield 21

    GUAM

    08.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Isaih Vega 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 1st Squadron, 73rd Calvary Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, complete communications check during Exercise Garuda Shield 21 at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam on August 1, 2021. Garuda Shield 21 is a joint-exercise with Tentara Nasional Indonesia (Indonesian Armed Forces) intent on increasing airborne interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Isaih Vega)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 03:43
    Photo ID: 6763448
    VIRIN: 210801-A-DK680-0022
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 10.6 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garuda Shield 21 [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Isaih Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Garuda Shield 21
    Exercise Garuda Shield 21
    Exercise Garuda Shield 21

    #AirborneInteroperability #USARPAC #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific #GarudaShield21 #INDOPACOM #82nd Airborne

