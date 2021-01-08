U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 1st Squadron, 73rd Calvary Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, complete communications check during Exercise Garuda Shield 21 at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam on August 1, 2021. Garuda Shield 21 is a joint-exercise with Tentara Nasional Indonesia (Indonesian Armed Forces) intent on increasing airborne interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Isaih Vega)

