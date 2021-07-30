Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HQBN Back to School Set Up, Kailua Elementary School [Image 1 of 7]

    HQBN Back to School Set Up, Kailua Elementary School

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, listen to instruction during a volunteer event at Kailua Elementary School, Hawaii, July 30, 2021. MCBH’s most important resource is people, partnering with and supporting the local community is among the installation’s top priorities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

