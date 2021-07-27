Lt. Col. Hope Hashimoto (right) reviews medical supplies with Elve Khadine D. Bandrang RN, the registered nurse assigned to the Health Unit at the U.S. Embassy in Timor-Leste on July 28, 2021. Timor-Leste is a remote island nation and medications common in American pharmacies cannot be found on the local market. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Teresa Cantero)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 17:36
|Photo ID:
|6762861
|VIRIN:
|210728-A-LX369-007
|Resolution:
|3322x4320
|Size:
|996.48 KB
|Location:
|DILI, TL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
9th Mission Support Command Soldiers Deliver Medical Supplies to Timor-Leste
