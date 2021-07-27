Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9th Mission Support Command Soldiers Deliver Medical Supplies to Timor-Leste [Image 2 of 2]

    9th Mission Support Command Soldiers Deliver Medical Supplies to Timor-Leste

    DILI, EAST TIMOR

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Teresa Cantero 

    Task Force Oceania

    Lt. Col. Hope Hashimoto (right) reviews medical supplies with Elve Khadine D. Bandrang RN, the registered nurse assigned to the Health Unit at the U.S. Embassy in Timor-Leste on July 28, 2021. Timor-Leste is a remote island nation and medications common in American pharmacies cannot be found on the local market. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Teresa Cantero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 17:36
    Photo ID: 6762861
    VIRIN: 210728-A-LX369-007
    Resolution: 3322x4320
    Size: 996.48 KB
    Location: DILI, TL 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th Mission Support Command Soldiers Deliver Medical Supplies to Timor-Leste [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Teresa Cantero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    9th Mission Support Command Soldiers Deliver Medical Supplies to Timor-Leste
    9th Mission Support Command Soldiers Deliver Medical Supplies to Timor-Leste

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    9th Mission Support Command Soldiers Deliver Medical Supplies to Timor-Leste

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste (Timor-Leste)

    TAGS

    medical
    timor
    9thMSC
    1984th USAH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT