9th Mission Support Command Soldiers Deliver Medical Supplies to Timor-Leste

Lt. Col. Hope Hashimoto (right) reviews medical supplies with Elve Khadine D. Bandrang RN, the registered nurse assigned to the Health Unit at the U.S. Embassy in Timor-Leste on July 28, 2021. Timor-Leste is a remote island nation and medications common in American pharmacies cannot be found on the local market. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Teresa Cantero)

