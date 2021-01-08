Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB-3 Exercise TURNING POINT – ANB Construction Support Services [Image 2 of 2]

    NMCB-3 Exercise TURNING POINT – ANB Construction Support Services

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lopez 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    210801-N-TP832-1017 SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, Calif. (Aug. 1, 2021) Lt. Andrew Forester, a Navy chaplain assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, leads a religious service with Seabees assigned to NMCB-3 and Marines assigned to 7th Engineer Support Battalion who are executing construction and support of Expeditionary Advanced Base and Advanced Naval Base Operations as part of Exercise TURNING POINT. TURNING POINT is a major combat operations readiness generation exercise for the Pacific Naval Construction Force designed to support and enable fleet maneuver and logistics. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 14:09
    Photo ID: 6762596
    VIRIN: 210801-N-TP832-1017
    Resolution: 4783x3183
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB-3 Exercise TURNING POINT – ANB Construction Support Services [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Michael Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NMCB-3
    7th Engineer Support Battalion
    U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3
    Operation Turning Point

