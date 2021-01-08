NMCB-3 Exercise TURNING POINT – ANB Construction Support Services

210801-N-TP832-1017 SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, Calif. (Aug. 1, 2021) Lt. Andrew Forester, a Navy chaplain assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, leads a religious service with Seabees assigned to NMCB-3 and Marines assigned to 7th Engineer Support Battalion who are executing construction and support of Expeditionary Advanced Base and Advanced Naval Base Operations as part of Exercise TURNING POINT. TURNING POINT is a major combat operations readiness generation exercise for the Pacific Naval Construction Force designed to support and enable fleet maneuver and logistics. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)

