128th Air Refueling Wing Refuels A-10's

An A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft with the 122nd Fighter Wing, Indiana Air National Guard, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker with the 128th Air Refueling Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, Jul. 29, 2021. Airmen with the 128th ARW conduct aerial refueling training regularly to maintain flying hours. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Kellen Kroening)

