    128th Air Refueling Wing Refuels A-10's [Image 2 of 2]

    MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kellen Kroening 

    128th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft with the 122nd Fighter Wing, Indiana Air National Guard, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker with the 128th Air Refueling Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, Jul. 29, 2021. Airmen with the 128th ARW conduct aerial refueling training regularly to maintain flying hours. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Kellen Kroening)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 14:06
    Photo ID: 6762568
    VIRIN: 210729-Z-LR448-0002
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 7.34 MB
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 128th Air Refueling Wing Refuels A-10's [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Kellen Kroening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    A-10
    WI
    KC-135
    Air Refueling
    IN
    128 ARW

