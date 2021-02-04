Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Cyber Command, Integrated Intelligence Center, Joint Operations Center [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Cyber Command, Integrated Intelligence Center, Joint Operations Center

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Photo by Josef Cole 

    U.S. Cyber Command

    U.S. Cyber Command members work in the Integrated Cyber Center, Joint Operations Center at Fort George G. Meade, Md., April. 2, 2021.

    Date Taken: 04.02.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 13:51
    VIRIN: 210402-D-LA132-0118
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Cyber Command, Integrated Intelligence Center, Joint Operations Center [Image 4 of 4], by Josef Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JOC
    ICC
    USCYBERCOM

