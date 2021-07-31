Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Infantry Division Preforms at the Parade Through Time [Image 1 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    07.31.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Greenwood 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 4th Infantry Division Band performed at the Parade Through Time which was was held at downtown Colorado Springs to celebrate the 150th Anniversary of the bond between the Colorado Springs community and Fort Carson Soldiers on July 31, 2021, Colorado Springs, Colorado. The city has a long-standing tradition of being supportive of the Fort Carson Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Greenwood)

    This work, 4th Infantry Division Preforms at the Parade Through Time [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Andrew Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4th Infantry Division Band Marches in Parade

    4th Infantry Division
    Fort Carson
    Colorado
    people first

