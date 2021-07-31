4th Infantry Division Preforms at the Parade Through Time

The 4th Infantry Division Band performed at the Parade Through Time which was was held at downtown Colorado Springs to celebrate the 150th Anniversary of the bond between the Colorado Springs community and Fort Carson Soldiers on July 31, 2021, Colorado Springs, Colorado. The city has a long-standing tradition of being supportive of the Fort Carson Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Greenwood)

