$10,000 in Exchange Shopping Sprees Available through Red Bull Sweepstakes

Through Aug. 31, authorized Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can enter the Red Bull sweepstakes for a chance to win a $5,000 Exchange gift card or one of five $1,000 Exchange gift cards. Enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.

