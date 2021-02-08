Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    $10,000 in Exchange Shopping Sprees Available through Red Bull Sweepstakes

    $10,000 in Exchange Shopping Sprees Available through Red Bull Sweepstakes

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2021

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Through Aug. 31, authorized Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can enter the Red Bull sweepstakes for a chance to win a $5,000 Exchange gift card or one of five $1,000 Exchange gift cards. Enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 12:23
    Photo ID: 6762432
    VIRIN: 210808-D-DO482-0001
    Resolution: 6675x8475
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, $10,000 in Exchange Shopping Sprees Available through Red Bull Sweepstakes, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    $10,000 in Exchange Shopping Sprees Available through Red Bull Sweepstakes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT