    119th Services Flight sets up mobile kitchen and feeds unit during exercise

    ND, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nathanael Baardson 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Members of the 119th Services Flight construct, cook, and serve hot meals out of a single pallet expeditionary kitchen (SPEK) during a readiness exercise at the 119th North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., Jun. 4, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nathanael Baardson)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 11:11
    Photo ID: 6762373
    VIRIN: 210604-Z-DT469-3001
    Resolution: 2376x864
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: ND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 119th Services Flight sets up mobile kitchen and feeds unit during exercise, by TSgt Nathanael Baardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Food Service

    Air National Guard
    Services
    North Dakota
    119th
    SPEK
    single pallet expeditionary kitchen

