Members of the 119th Services Flight construct, cook, and serve hot meals out of a single pallet expeditionary kitchen (SPEK) during a readiness exercise at the 119th North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., Jun. 4, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nathanael Baardson)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 11:11
|Photo ID:
|6762373
|VIRIN:
|210604-Z-DT469-3001
|Resolution:
|2376x864
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|ND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 119th Services Flight sets up mobile kitchen and feeds unit during exercise, by TSgt Nathanael Baardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
