Bravo Company MCMAP

Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on July 28, 2021. Recruits must complete the tan belt requirements to graduate recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Devin Darden)

