Bravo Company MCMAP

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Devin Darden 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on July 28, 2021. Recruits must complete the tan belt requirements to graduate recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Devin Darden)

