Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New commander at helm of USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) [Image 3 of 3]

    New commander at helm of USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753)

    NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Vice Adm. Steven Poulin presents the unit commendation to Seaman Colin Haggerty, the designated ship’s representative, for the Legend-class national security cutter Hamilton during a formal change of command ceremony in North Charleston, South Carolina, July 23, 2021. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition deeply rooted in U.S. Coast Guard and Naval history, signifying the total transfer of responsibility, authority and command of a military unit. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Alexandra Lombardi/Ensign Joshua Romano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 09:20
    Photo ID: 6761974
    VIRIN: 210723-G-G0100-1003
    Resolution: 3278x2591
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New commander at helm of USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New commander at helm of USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753)
    New commander at helm of USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753)
    New commander at helm of USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    change-of-command
    USCGC Hamilton
    national security cutter
    Legend class

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT