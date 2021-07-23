New commander at helm of USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753)

Vice Adm. Steven Poulin presents the unit commendation to Seaman Colin Haggerty, the designated ship’s representative, for the Legend-class national security cutter Hamilton during a formal change of command ceremony in North Charleston, South Carolina, July 23, 2021. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition deeply rooted in U.S. Coast Guard and Naval history, signifying the total transfer of responsibility, authority and command of a military unit. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Alexandra Lombardi/Ensign Joshua Romano)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 09:20
|Photo ID:
|6761974
|VIRIN:
|210723-G-G0100-1003
|Resolution:
|3278x2591
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
