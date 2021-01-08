Airborne Parachutist

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct airborne operations during Agile Spirit 2021 at Vaziani Training Area, Georgia, July 27, 2021. Agile Spirit 2021 is a joint, multinational exercise co-led by the Georgian Defense Forces and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. Occurring July 26 through August 6, 2021, the brigade-level exercise incorporates a simulated command post exercise, field training exercise and joint multinational battalion level combined arms live-fires. Agile Spirit enhances U.S., Georgian, allied and partner forces' lethality, interoperability and readiness in a realistic training environment. Approximately, 2,500 military personnel from 15 allied and partner nations will participate in this theater security cooperation exercise. Agile Spirit occurs at three training locations in Georgia - Senaki Air Base, Vaziani and Orpholo Training Areas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cpl. Rydell Tomas)

