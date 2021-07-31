Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Forager 21 [Image 3 of 6]

    Exercise Forager 21

    GUAM

    07.31.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    A U.S. Army Paratrooper assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division checks his luggage in preperation for upcoming Airborne Operations at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam on August 1, 2021. These troops are participating in Exercise Forager 21, a major training exercise that refines and tests how the U.S. Army deploys landpower to the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Forager 21 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #AirborneInoperability #USARPAC #FreeAndOpeIndoPacific #ExForager21 #INDOPACOM #82ndABNDIV

