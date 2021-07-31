A U.S. Army Paratrooper assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division checks his luggage in preperation for upcoming Airborne Operations at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam on August 1, 2021. These troops are participating in Exercise Forager 21, a major training exercise that refines and tests how the U.S. Army deploys landpower to the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)

