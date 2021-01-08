Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Awareness

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman 

    III Corps

    The military community offers a variety of resources to help individuals. Supervisors, first sergeants, commanders, Airman and Family Readiness Centers, Chaplains and Mental Health professionals are available and equipped to assist individuals in need. All mental health programs are geared toward suicide prevention and increasing resiliency. Unit-based resiliency training, stress and anger-management training, outpatient-counseling services, family advocacy and alcohol and drug abuse counseling are also offered. (U.S. Army graphic by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

