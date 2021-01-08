The military community offers a variety of resources to help individuals. Supervisors, first sergeants, commanders, Airman and Family Readiness Centers, Chaplains and Mental Health professionals are available and equipped to assist individuals in need. All mental health programs are geared toward suicide prevention and increasing resiliency. Unit-based resiliency training, stress and anger-management training, outpatient-counseling services, family advocacy and alcohol and drug abuse counseling are also offered. (U.S. Army graphic by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2021 Date Posted: 08.01.2021 09:55 Photo ID: 6761169 VIRIN: 210801-A-AL574-861 Resolution: 1280x720 Size: 538.12 KB Location: TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Suicide Awareness, by SSG Daniel Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.