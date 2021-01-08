Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Korean Veteran Armistice Day.

    National Korean Veteran Armistice Day.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman 

    III Corps

    The Korean Armistice Agreement of 1953 put an end to more than three years of brutal combat on the Korean Peninsula against communist expansionism and oppression. On National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day, we remember the heroic patriots who fought for the Republic of Korea's independence and democracy, as well as the more than 23,600 Americans who died in action and the more than 103,000 who, were injured throughout the battle.(U.S. Army graphic by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2021
    Date Posted: 08.01.2021 09:55
    Photo ID: 6761168
    VIRIN: 210801-A-AL574-805
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 655.66 KB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Korean Veteran Armistice Day., by SSG Daniel Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fort hood
    veteran
    armistice
    korean war
    iii corps
    people first

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT