National Korean Veteran Armistice Day.

The Korean Armistice Agreement of 1953 put an end to more than three years of brutal combat on the Korean Peninsula against communist expansionism and oppression. On National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day, we remember the heroic patriots who fought for the Republic of Korea's independence and democracy, as well as the more than 23,600 Americans who died in action and the more than 103,000 who, were injured throughout the battle.(U.S. Army graphic by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

