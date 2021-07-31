Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Burt's Knights" observe "Griffin Brigade" Artillery Live Fire

    &quot;Burt's Knights&quot; observe &quot;Griffin Brigade&quot; Artillery Live Fire

    LITHUANIA

    07.31.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Adam Manternach 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Maj. Nathaniel P. Dams, executive officer with 3rd Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, and Lt. Col. Tomas Naudužas, Motiejus Pečiulionis Artillery Battalion, Griffin Brigade, trade patches after observing artillery live fire near Pabrade Training Area, July 31. Lithuania is a valued partner of the United States and our long-standing relationship spans a broad range of mutual security, economic, and global interests. (Sgt. Adam M. Manternach - 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2021
    Date Posted: 07.31.2021 13:55
    Photo ID: 6760752
    VIRIN: 210731-A-GB659-1004
    Resolution: 4610x3074
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: LT
    Artillery

    Armour and Artillery

    TAGS

    1ID
    StrongerTogether
    BigRedOne

