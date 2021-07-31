"Burt's Knights" observe "Griffin Brigade" Artillery Live Fire

Maj. Nathaniel P. Dams, executive officer with 3rd Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, and Lt. Col. Tomas Naudužas, Motiejus Pečiulionis Artillery Battalion, Griffin Brigade, trade patches after observing artillery live fire near Pabrade Training Area, July 31. Lithuania is a valued partner of the United States and our long-standing relationship spans a broad range of mutual security, economic, and global interests. (Sgt. Adam M. Manternach - 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

