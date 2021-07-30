Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sergeant Major Diamond Hough attends the MEDCOM Best Leader Competition Awards Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Command Sergeant Major Diamond Hough attends the MEDCOM Best Leader Competition Awards Ceremony

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Mackenzie Walsh 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Command Sergeant Major Diamond Hough watches the MEDCOM Best Leader Competition Awards Ceremony held at Tripler Army Medical Center as U.S Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen. Scott Dingle gives remarks.

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 22:58
    Photo ID: 6760352
    VIRIN: 210730-D-MN108-251
    Resolution: 4649x3255
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    U.S. Army Surgeon General gives speech at MEDCOM Best Leader Competition Awards Ceremony
    Command Sergeant Major Diamond Hough attends the MEDCOM Best Leader Competition Awards Ceremony

    medcom
    army medicine
    blc
    best leader competition

