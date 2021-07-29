Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership, now in its 16th iteration, brings nations together to prepare during calm periods to effectively respond in times of crisis. [Image 1 of 7]

    Pacific Partnership, now in its 16th iteration, brings nations together to prepare during calm periods to effectively respond in times of crisis.

    PHILIPPINES

    07.29.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    MANILA, Philippines (July 29, 2021) U.S. Navy Lt. Joshua Ruiz gives a lecture to Philippine Navy sailors during a Pacific Partnership 21 medical discussion. Pacific Partnership, now in its 16th iteration, brings nations together to prepare during calm periods to effectively respond in times of crisis. Each year, the mission team works collectively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph R. Vincent/Released)

    Pacific Partnership, now in its 16th iteration, brings nations together to prepare during calm periods to effectively respond in times of crisis.
