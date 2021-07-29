MANILA, Philippines (July 29, 2021) U.S. Navy Lt. Joshua Ruiz gives a lecture to Philippine Navy sailors during a Pacific Partnership 21 medical discussion. Pacific Partnership, now in its 16th iteration, brings nations together to prepare during calm periods to effectively respond in times of crisis. Each year, the mission team works collectively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph R. Vincent/Released)

