    Hospital Corpsman Master Chief Crystal Ingram Frocking Ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    Hospital Corpsman Master Chief Crystal Ingram Frocking Ceremony

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Macy Hinds 

    Naval Health Clinic Hawaii

    A frocking ceremony for Hospital Corpsman Master Chief Crystal Ingram was held on July 30, 2021 at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor Headquarters. Ingram now wears the Master Chief rank and takes on the responsibilities of her new rank.

    VIRIN: 210730-N-WF582-115
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hospital Corpsman Master Chief Crystal Ingram Frocking Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Macy Hinds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

