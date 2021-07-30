A frocking ceremony for Hospital Corpsman Master Chief Crystal Ingram was held on July 30, 2021 at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor Headquarters. Ingram now wears the Master Chief rank and takes on the responsibilities of her new rank.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 07.30.2021 19:02 Photo ID: 6759930 VIRIN: 210730-N-WF582-115 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.05 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hospital Corpsman Master Chief Crystal Ingram Frocking Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Macy Hinds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.