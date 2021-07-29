Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pittsburgh District Change of Command [Image 2 of 2]

    Pittsburgh District Change of Command

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    During a change of command ceremony at the Senator John Heinz History Center, in Pittsburgh, July 29, 2021. The change of command ceremony symbolizes the continuation of leadership and unit identity. It represents the transfer of responsibility and authority from one individual to another while continuing the mission. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

