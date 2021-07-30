Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Strike 21-2 concept of sustainment [Image 4 of 4]

    Northern Strike 21-2 concept of sustainment

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Matthew Fronek, 36th Sustainment Brigade operations officer, Texas Army National Guard, briefs during a Northern Strike 21-2 concept of sustainment brief at the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Michigan, July 30, 2021. The brief ensured all participating units have the materials and logistics support necessary to accomplish readiness building training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 11:59
    Photo ID: 6759223
    VIRIN: 210730-Z-ZH169-1029
    Resolution: 5096x3569
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    Army
    National Guard
    Northern Strike
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    NADWC
    Northern Strike 21

