Marines Conduct Full Honors Funeral for Cpl. Gurpreet Singh

Body Bearers with Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington, conduct a full honors funeral for Cpl. Gurpreet Singh at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., July 29, 2021. Corporal Singh passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2011 from wounds received while conducting combat operations in Helmand province, Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Singh was born in India on 28 September, 1989 and came to America with his family in 2000. Corporal Singh enlisted on November 5, 2007 and he served two combat deployments. His service awards include the Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal and Afghanistan Campaign Medal. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders)

