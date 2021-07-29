Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines Conduct Full Honors Funeral for Cpl. Gurpreet Singh [Image 10 of 10]

    Marines Conduct Full Honors Funeral for Cpl. Gurpreet Singh

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Body Bearers with Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington, conduct a full honors funeral for Cpl. Gurpreet Singh at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., July 29, 2021. Corporal Singh passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2011 from wounds received while conducting combat operations in Helmand province, Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Singh was born in India on 28 September, 1989 and came to America with his family in 2000. Corporal Singh enlisted on November 5, 2007 and he served two combat deployments. His service awards include the Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal and Afghanistan Campaign Medal. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 09:38
    Photo ID: 6758889
    VIRIN: 210729-M-VI229-0084
    Resolution: 3472x3456
    Size: 5.71 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Conduct Full Honors Funeral for Cpl. Gurpreet Singh [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Allen Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

