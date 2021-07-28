Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Baking Class [Image 1 of 4]

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Baking Class

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Jim Kohler 

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk

    CS2 Antonio Williams from USS San Jacinto (CG 56) brushes honey butter on jalapeno cheddar biscuits prepared during a baking seminar held earlier this week by the NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Navy Food Management Team. In this class, students learn the different sciences associated with scratch baking, including measuring, mixing, proofing and baking.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Naval Station Norfolk

    Culinary Specialist
    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk
    Navy Food Management Team

