CS2 Antonio Williams from USS San Jacinto (CG 56) brushes honey butter on jalapeno cheddar biscuits prepared during a baking seminar held earlier this week by the NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Navy Food Management Team. In this class, students learn the different sciences associated with scratch baking, including measuring, mixing, proofing and baking.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 08:31
|Photo ID:
|6758789
|VIRIN:
|210728-N-HM773-0007
|Resolution:
|933x1500
|Size:
|897.23 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Baking Class [Image 4 of 4], by Jim Kohler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT