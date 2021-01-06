Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    405th AFSB’s Africa battalion provides multiple levels of support to AFRICOM

    405th AFSB’s Africa battalion provides multiple levels of support to AFRICOM

    DJIBOUTI

    06.01.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion-Africa provides one Logistics Civil Augmentation Program professional and one Strategic Planner to support Combine Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa’s base operations support and manages active services and property in Djibouti, Somalia, Uganda, Niger and other locations in Western Africa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 06:14
    Photo ID: 6758725
    VIRIN: 210601-A-SM279-058
    Resolution: 822x718
    Size: 214.99 KB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 405th AFSB’s Africa battalion provides multiple levels of support to AFRICOM, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    405th AFSB&rsquo;s Africa battalion provides multiple levels of support to AFRICOM

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    ArmySustainment
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT