405th AFSB’s Africa battalion provides multiple levels of support to AFRICOM

The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion-Africa provides one Logistics Civil Augmentation Program professional and one Strategic Planner to support Combine Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa’s base operations support and manages active services and property in Djibouti, Somalia, Uganda, Niger and other locations in Western Africa.
06.01.2021
07.30.2021
|6758725
|210601-A-SM279-058
|822x718
|214.99 KB
|DJ
|4
|0
