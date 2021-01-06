405th AFSB’s Africa battalion provides multiple levels of support to AFRICOM

The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion-Africa provides one Logistics Civil Augmentation Program professional and one Strategic Planner to support Combine Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa’s base operations support and manages active services and property in Djibouti, Somalia, Uganda, Niger and other locations in Western Africa.

