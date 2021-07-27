67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team Redeployment

U.S. Army Maj. Jessie Smith (right) with the 67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team poses for a photo with Maj. Ashley Welsh (left) after returning from Operation Inherent Resolve on July 27, 2021 at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany. The unit was deployed to Syria for nine months and provided emergency resuscitation and surgical support forward of hospital assets to critically injured coalition forces. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

