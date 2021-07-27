Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team Redeployment [Image 4 of 5]

    67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team Redeployment

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Maj. Jessie Smith (right) with the 67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team poses for a photo with Maj. Ashley Welsh (left) after returning from Operation Inherent Resolve on July 27, 2021 at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany. The unit was deployed to Syria for nine months and provided emergency resuscitation and surgical support forward of hospital assets to critically injured coalition forces. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 04:25
    Photo ID: 6758618
    VIRIN: 210727-A-PB921-0014
    Resolution: 6899x4776
    Size: 17.17 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team Redeployment [Image 5 of 5], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

