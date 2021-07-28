Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Gregory Dreibelbis 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 772 perform maintenance on a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 4-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California on July 28, 2021. HMH-772 is supporting Marine Air Ground Task Force 25 as part of the Aviation Combat Element during ITX, providing troop transport and heavy lift capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Gregory Dreibelbis)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Birds of Prey [Image 2 of 2], by 2LT Gregory Dreibelbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    ACE
    MARFORRES
    Marine Forces Reserve
    MFRITX21
    Marine Airwing

