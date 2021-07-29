Operation Allies Refuge Fact Sheet

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES 07.29.2021 Courtesy Photo Operation Allies Refuge

On July 14, 2021, the White House announced Operation Allies Refuge to support the relocations of interested and eligible Afghan nationals and their immediate families who supported the U.S. Government and applied for a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV). The Department of State (DOS), the lead federal agency for this operation, activated the Afghanistan Coordination Task Force (ACTF) on July 19, 2021 and requested the Department of Defense provide support for up to 3,500 Afghan special immigrant applicants.