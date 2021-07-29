Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Allies Refuge Fact Sheet [Image 2 of 2]

    Operation Allies Refuge Fact Sheet

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Operation Allies Refuge

    On July 14, 2021, the White House announced Operation Allies Refuge to support the relocations of interested and eligible Afghan nationals and their immediate families who supported the U.S. Government and applied for a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV). The Department of State (DOS), the lead federal agency for this operation, activated the Afghanistan Coordination Task Force (ACTF) on July 19, 2021 and requested the Department of Defense provide support for up to 3,500 Afghan special immigrant applicants.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 17:26
    Photo ID: 6757982
    VIRIN: 210729-F-XX999-0002
    Resolution: 648x840
    Size: 94.17 KB
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Allies Refuge Fact Sheet [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Allis Refuge Fact Sheet
    Operation Allies Refuge Fact Sheet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Department of Defense Support in the Continental United States to Operation Allies Refuge

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoD
    DoS
    U.S. Northern Command
    Operation Allies Refuge
    Afghan Special Immigrant Applicants

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT