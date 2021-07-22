U.S. Air Force basic military graduation and coining ceremony is held July 22, 2021, for the 326th Training Squadron at the Pfingston Reception Center on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Today’s ceremony marks the re-opening of in-person Air Force Basic Military Training graduation ceremonies, with limited numbers of guests allowed to attend. The limits remain in place until further notice for the safety and security of the newly accessioned Airmen and their family members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Wilkinson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.29.2021 17:12 Photo ID: 6757977 VIRIN: 210722-F-SE617-1424 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 2.64 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - LACKLAND, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training Graduation and Coining Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Jason Wilkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.