U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training Graduation and Coining Ceremony

U.S. Air Force basic military graduation and coining ceremony is held July 22, 2021, for the 326th Training Squadron at the Pfingston Reception Center on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Today’s ceremony marks the re-opening of in-person Air Force Basic Military Training graduation ceremonies, with limited numbers of guests allowed to attend. The limits remain in place until further notice for the safety and security of the newly accessioned Airmen and their family members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Wilkinson)
Air Force Basic Military Training graduation reopens to the public
