    U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training Graduation and Coining Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training Graduation and Coining Ceremony

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Jason Wilkinson 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force basic military graduation and coining ceremony is held July 22, 2021, for the 326th Training Squadron at the Pfingston Reception Center on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Today’s ceremony marks the re-opening of in-person Air Force Basic Military Training graduation ceremonies, with limited numbers of guests allowed to attend. The limits remain in place until further notice for the safety and security of the newly accessioned Airmen and their family members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Wilkinson)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 17:12
    Photo ID: 6757977
    VIRIN: 210722-F-SE617-1424
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - LACKLAND, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training Graduation and Coining Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Jason Wilkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Basic Military Training graduation reopens to the public

    USAF
    JBSA-Lackland
    BMT
    37TRW

