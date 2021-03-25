Medal of Honor Day is a United States federal observance that is celebrated every year on March 25. It was created to honor the "heroism and sacrifice of Medal of Honor recipients for the United States."
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2021 15:38
|Photo ID:
|6757205
|VIRIN:
|210325-A-UR389-2002
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|768.76 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medal of Honor Recipients from XVIII Airborne Corp [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Marygian Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT