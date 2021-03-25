Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medal of Honor Recipients from XVIII Airborne Corp [Image 1 of 2]

    Medal of Honor Recipients from XVIII Airborne Corp

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Marygian Barnes 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Medal of Honor Day is a United States federal observance that is celebrated every year on March 25. It was created to honor the "heroism and sacrifice of Medal of Honor recipients for the United States."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 15:38
    Photo ID: 6757205
    VIRIN: 210325-A-UR389-2002
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 768.76 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medal of Honor Recipients from XVIII Airborne Corp [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Marygian Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Medal of Honor Recipients from XVIII Airborne Corp
    Medal of Honor Day - Day Before Teaser Poster

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #18abncorp #xviii #photostory #medalofhonor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT