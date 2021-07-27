USS America (LHA 6) conducts fueling-at-sea with Royal Austrailian Navy frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) during Talisman Sabre 21.

CORAL SEA (July 27, 2021) Sailors aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) secure the phone-and-distance line during a fueling-at-sea with Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) in support of Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biennially for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Doan)

