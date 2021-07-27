Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) conducts fueling-at-sea with Royal Austrailian Navy frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) during Talisman Sabre 21. [Image 4 of 4]

    USS America (LHA 6) conducts fueling-at-sea with Royal Austrailian Navy frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) during Talisman Sabre 21.

    CORAL SEA

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Doan 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    CORAL SEA (July 27, 2021) Sailors aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) secure the phone-and-distance line during a fueling-at-sea with Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) in support of Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biennially for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Doan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 06:15
    Photo ID: 6755378
    VIRIN: 210727-N-JD834-1012
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) conducts fueling-at-sea with Royal Austrailian Navy frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) during Talisman Sabre 21. [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Michael Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Allies
    LHA6
    TalismanSabre
    USSAmerica
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific

