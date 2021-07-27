CORAL SEA (July 27, 2021) Sailors aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) secure the phone-and-distance line during a fueling-at-sea with Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) in support of Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biennially for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Doan)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2021 06:15
|Photo ID:
|6755378
|VIRIN:
|210727-N-JD834-1012
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|CORAL SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS America (LHA 6) conducts fueling-at-sea with Royal Austrailian Navy frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) during Talisman Sabre 21. [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Michael Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT