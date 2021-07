Task Force Iron Gray conducts mass casualty exercise in Djibouti

Approximately 20 Soldiers attached to Task Force Iron Gray, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, participated in a mass casualty response training exercise in Djibouti, May 31, 2021. The training demonstrated exercising medical capabilities such as stabilizing multiple casualties, transporting patients via ground assets, and implementing French air assets for immediate medical evacuation.



(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock)

