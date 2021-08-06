East Africa Response Force conducts water survival training

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Platoon, Apache Company, 1st Battalion, 102d Infantry (Mountain), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conduct the Army Combat Water Survival Test (CWST) in Djibouti, June 8, 2021. The CWST consists of a 15-meter swim with equipment and weapon, 3-meter drop and pool exit, and underwater equipment removal. The three events are executed in sequence with up to ten minutes allowed between events.

Apache Company serves as the East Africa Response Force (EARF), which provides a combat-ready rapid deployment capability to support crisis operations in the U.S. Africa Command Area of Responsibility. Conducting water survival training allows the EARF to be more combat effect in any dynamic environment.



(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock)

