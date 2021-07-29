Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard commissions 3 Fast Response Cutters in Guam

    U.S. Coast Guard commissions 3 Fast Response Cutters in Guam

    UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Adm. Karl Schultz, the commandant of the Coast Guard, stands with the commanding officers of three newly commissioned fast response cutters during a commissioning ceremony at Coast Guard Sector Guam July 29, 2021. During the ceremony, Coast Guard Cutters Myrtle Hazard, Oliver Henry and Fredrick Hatch were commissioned. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 00:05
    U.S. Coast Guard

